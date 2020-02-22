Klobuchar sets the record straight on health care plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Nevada caucus on Saturday, candidates are making their final push to get voters in the Silver State to choose them. That includes Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar.

8 News Now reporter Orko Manna sat down for a one-on-one interview with her.

Klobuchar touched on a wide range of issues, everything from her plan to tackle climate change to what she calls her momentary slip-up of forgetting the Mexican president’s name.

But a hot-button topic for many Nevadans is health care.

She wanted to set the record straight, after democratic rival Senator Elizabeth Warren went on the attack during Wednesday night’s debate, comparing Klobuchar’s health care plan to a post-it note.

OM: “Why is your healthcare plan better than the other candidates, at this point?”

AK: “What really bothered me about that, is that now that the chips are down and the debate is over, sure enough, it turned out to be a lie. Factcheck.org said that it wasn’t just a few paragraphs, but that it is an extensive plan, involving bringing premiums down with a public option, taking on the pharmaceutical companies – which I’ve been actually leading the bills on in the U.S. Senate for years, and then also addiction, mental health care, doing something about long-term care. I actually have one of the most extensive groupings of plans of any candidate.”

Klobuchar is against “Medicare for All,” which of course, is the health care plan championed by both senators Bernie Sanders and Warren.

