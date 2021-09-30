KLM resume flights between Las Vegas and Amsterdam

Las Vegas, NV (KLAS)– KLM plans to resume service from Las Vegas to Amsterdam in December.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines says due to the recent easing of travel restrictions, it would start operating flights between the Netherlands and Las Vegas and Miami on Dec. 6. The airline also will resume flights between Miami and Amsterdam.

Passengers to these destinations, who were previously rebooked, can contact KLM for a free rebooking to these direct flights.

Both routes will operate thrice-weekly, with the following schedules:

Miami

Flight numberFrom/toDays of the weekDepartureArrival
KL0627Amsterdam – MiamiTues./Fri./Sun.10:2014:20
KL0628Miami – AmsterdamTues./Fri./Sun.16:3006:50*

*arrival the next day

Las Vegas

Flight numberFrom/toDays of the weekDepartureArrival
KL0635Amsterdam – Las VegasTues./Thurs./Sun.12:3514:10
KL0636Las Vegas – AmsterdamTues./Thurs./Sun.15:5910:50*

*arrival the next day

The U.S. recently announced that, from the start of Nov., vaccinated travelers from the EU and UK would be granted access to the U.S.

The Dutch government also decided to withdraw previously announced quarantine regulations for vaccinated travelers from the United States. 

KLM launched service to Las Vegas back in June 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic grounded nearly all travel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

