KLAS-TV named ‘A Proud Broadcast Partner’ of the Raiders, will air the most Raiders’ games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KLAS-TV, Channel 8 is announcing a new partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders after reaching an exclusive multi-year agreement with the National Football League.

The Nexstar Media Group owned station is now “A Proud Broadcast Partner” for the team’s inaugural season in its new home. As part of its CBS affiliation, KLAS-TV 8 will continue to carry more Raiders regular season football than any other station in the Las Vegas market.

In celebration of this major announcement, today is being dubbed “Las Vegas Raiders Fan Day” on KLAS-TV8.

The station will also serve as the team’s traffic and weather partner, become the exclusive Las Vegas home of “The Silver & Black Show,” a weekly highlight show, and carry the Raiders pre-game show on Sunday mornings. This summer, KLAS-TV 8 will also air the “Las Vegas Raiders Season Preview Show,” a look at the team and the upcoming 2020 season.

“Everyone at KLAS-TV 8 is thrilled to continue building upon our partnership with the Raiders, a relationship we began with the team more than three years ago,” said Lisa Howfield, Vice President and General Manager of KLAS-TV 8. “Raiders fans are the most passionate in all of sports, and KLAS-TV 8 intends to provide blanket-coverage of their favorite team, from our exclusive pre-game and weekly highlight shows to traffic and weather reports on game day to the games themselves—KLAS-TV 8 is where Raiders fans will want to be.”

KLAS-TV 8 has been deeply engaged in covering “all things Raiders” since the team announced it was moving to Las Vegas in 2017. From the start, KLAS-TV 8 Sports Director, Chris Maathuis, has followed the Raiders every step of the way, chronicling developments during the move, the building of the new stadium, the ups and downs of the 2019 regular season, roster moves, and the team’s selections in the NFL Draft.

Last year, KLAS-TV 8 carried 11 of the Raiders regular season games — more than any other station in the Las Vegas market.

“The Raiders are excited to announce our partnership with KLAS-TV 8 and look forward to continuing to bring great content to fans in Las Vegas,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “KLAS-TV 8 will keep the Raider Nation connected by supplementing game action with the most up-to-date news and information on the Silver and Black.”

Much of the original programming airing on KLAS-TV 8 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios located in Henderson, NV at the team’s Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.