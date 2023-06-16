LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now team hit the streets Friday as part of the 27th year of Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring.

Nexstar Media Group, parent company to KLAS, holds the annual event to give back to the community where it is most needed. For 2023’s edition, 8 News Now is working with three organizations doing good for the Las Vegas valley.

“I’m happy that this station has an opportunity to give back to the Las Vegas valley in such a meaningful way,” said Jay Howell, Vice President and General Manager of KLAS. “That Nexstar has conceived of Founders Day of Caring for that purpose shows its dedication to the communities we serve, and truly makes me proud to be part of such a forward-thinking organization.”

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

This non-profit says its mission is to “improve the quality of life for senior citizens and their families in order to maintain their dignity and independence.” It provides several program to help those in need, including those that offer transportation, food, home repair, nutrition, and even a respite for caregivers and their families.

Project Marilyn

The organization is dedicated to providing personal hygiene products for those in need, allowing people of all economic statuses to have their period with dignity. “Each Project Marilyn bag contains enough tampons, maxi pads and wipes to carry a person through their monthly cycle,” said the organization’s website.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

For more than a quarter century the HopeLink has aimed to assist those below the poverty line. The organization’s goal is to “change the normal” for those people, providing financial assistance, case management, and imparting “hope to the hopeless at crucial points of a life crisis.”