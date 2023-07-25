LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As KLAS celebrates its 70th anniversary we look back at how Las Vegas has changed and grown over the decades.

In 1953 Americans feared a nuclear war but in Las Vegas, nuclear testing meant prosperity.

During the 50s and 60s scientists at the test site unleashed dozens of fireballs creating clouds that could be seen from the Las Vegas Strip we reported every one of them.

Channel 8’s first News Director Hank Thornley remembers the all-out excitement when President John F. Kennedy visited in 1963 and toured the test site.

“I think the biggest story we had in those years was Kennedy’s visit here just a few months before his assassination,” Thornely recalled.

Much like today, the early days of Las Vegas were all about entertainment.

The Beatles were greeted by crazed mobs of teenage girls when they visited in 1964 and played to a packed house at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Elvis rocked his way across the stage at the International now the Westgate for years.

A hotel fire at the MGM in 1980 killed more than 80 people and tarnished the industry’s image.

That fire along with the intentionally set fire at the Hilton in 1981 led to changes in fire codes along the Strip.

In 1989, George Knapp’s exclusive interview with Bob Lazar put Area 51 on the national map.

Lazar claimed to have seen flying saucers and alien technology at the super secret base.

Las Vegas has been at the center of the UFO universe ever since.

Knapp and Ned Day led 8 News Now coverage of the mob in Las Vegas as law enforcement fought them for control.

For a complete look back over the past 70 years a video of the full story is posted above.