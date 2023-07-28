LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When KLAS first went on the air 70 years ago it carried programs from three networks not just CBS.

8 News Now’s fledgling station had plenty of air-time to fill, so local programming was born.

The technology was rudimentary, the sets sparse, but there was never a shortage of imagination or enthusiasm.

CBS television in the 1950s certainly lived up to its billing as the Tiffany network, hosting now-classic shows, The Twilight Zone and Gunsmoke.

Las Vegas television viewers, who’d been mesmerized just by test patterns on their screens, were thrilled.

The earliest local programs featuring on-air personalities like affable movie host Gus Guiffre became instant celebrities.

In later years, the commander also known as Jack Lehman became a long-serving district court judge.

Las Vegas civil rights activist Bob Bailey hosted his show too — the first African-American-owned local TV show in the country.

Among the most challenging of the early shows was a live dance party modeled after American Bandstand called Teen Beat Las Vegas.

“I was a star in my mind and reality. It was a small town, but I thought I was Dick Clark. To this day, I think I’m Dick Clark,” Steve Miller co-host of Teenbeat said.

Brash teenagers Steve Miller and Keith Austin pitched the show idea to the station manager and got it on the air. The concept was to pack 100 or so teenagers into a crowded studio for an hour, crank up the music, and broadcast it live. What could go wrong?

“‘Everything went wrong, It was funny though. I mean, there would be fistfights. We would have to throw people out,” Miller recalled. “It was just like a dance, so when the camera went live at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, whatever was going to happen, was going to happen.”

But the heart and soul of the station has always been news.

Pioneer newsman and KLAS’s first news director, Hank Thornley set the bar high, right out of the gate.

“We were only on 15 minutes, to begin with, then Cronkite went to a half hour, so we went to a half hour, then it was doing so well, we added another half hour,” Thornely recalled. “News became the flagship of the station.”

8 News Now still provides a variety of programming, including Politics Now and sports programs such as Game On and Raiders pregame LIVE.