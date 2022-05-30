LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nearly 7-week-old kitten who was rescued from a dumpster fire earlier this month is healing from her burns and her prognosis looks very good.

Savannah was rescued on May 3. She suffered burns to her paws and third-degree burns on her ears and tail. The Animal Foundation which helped nurse her back to health reports she had gained weight and her fur is growing back.

Savannah is very playful as you can see in the video and while her ears might look a bit unusual due to her burn scars, she is expected to live a normal cat life. She is currently in a foster home.