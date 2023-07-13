LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City is warning the public about a suspected case of rabies in a kitten found in a park. The family who found the kitten has been advised to begin rabies exposure treatment.

According to a news release from Boulder City, animal control was alerted Wednesday night that a sick kitten was being treated by a veterinarian and had to be euthanized because it was too sick to treat and may have been infected with rabies.

The family found the abandoned kitten in the area of ABC Park on Adams Avenue about two weeks ago. The family took the kitten home with them but it became ill a week later and was taken to the vet. The kitten’s remains were sent to the state laboratory for mandated testing.

“We hope to have the results within a few days,” said Ann Inabnitt, Supervisor for Boulder City Animal Control. “While this is still a suspected case of rabies, we want to be diligent in sharing

this information immediately. All mammals are capable of spreading the virus. That’s

why it is so important to keep your pets up to date on the rabies vaccine.”

Rabies can spread through saliva as well as a bite. It isn’t known if the kitten came into contact with other people or pets. Symptoms are flu-like initially but as the disease progresses people can experience weakness, paralysis, seizures, difficulty breathing, and abnormal behavior. More information on rabies can be found at this link.

Boulder City Animal Control urges anyone who has taken in an abandoned animal in the past month to contact them at this email: animalcontrol@bcnv.org and take the animal to the vet for a rabies vaccination.