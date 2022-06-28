LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Months after being injured in a dumpster fire, a small kitten has recovered and now has a new home.
According to The Animal Foundation, Savannah was able to receive treatment and heal with the help of generous donations.
Back in May, The Clark County Fire Department and Clark County Animal Protection Services helped rescue the kitten.
On Tuesday, The Animal Foundation made the happy announcement on Twitter, saying in part, “We’re thrilled to report that Savannah has been adopted!”