KitKat introduces new luxury hand-crafted version of its chocolate bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nestle is launching a deluxe, customizable version of its popular KitKat bar.

The company says it will be offering a hand-crafted extra large KitKat under the name KitKat Chocolatory and customers will be able to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations including Earl Grey tea, whiskey and ginger.

The bars will also feature personalized packaging and will cost an average $17 dollars.

The company said that for now it plans to offer the deluxe chocolate snack exclusively in the United Kingdom.

KitKat Chocolatory will be available as of September 26th and through December 24th at the John Lewis Stores around the UK.