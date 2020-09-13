Kitchen fire heavily damages home near Vegas, Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) says a kitchen fire, believed to have started on a stove, caused heavy damage to a home located near Vegas and Rancho Drives.

Firefighters responded to 1304 Woodbridge Drive around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, after a caller advised that he came home and found the inside of his home full of fire and smoke. According to LVFR, he was advised to stay outside and wait for firefighters.

When firefighters entered the smoke-filled house, they found the fire was in the kitchen and it extended into the attic through the hood vent over the stove.

Crews were able to control the blaze in less than ten minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in heavy damages to the kitchen and attic of the house. The rest of the house had smoke damage, LVFR says.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the stove, where a pan was found, and extended to the rest of the kitchen.

No one was home at the time, which gave the fire time to spread. No injuries were reported.

Officials say at least one person is displaced, but did not request assistance.

Firefighters want to remind the public that cooking fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night, a woman tried to move a pan of grease on fire to the sink, according to LVFR. She was able to do it, but was burned in the process and transported by ambulance to the University Medical Center’s Burn Unit with minor, but extremely painful burns to her hands.