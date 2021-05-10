Kip Kelly named as creative director for project in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Entertainment executive Kip Kelly has been named to lead a first-of-its-kind project in downtown Las Vegas.

The Rogers Foundation has announced that Kelly will serve as Founding Creative Director for an independent film house and theater.

More details about the project are expected soon.

“Kip’s breadth of knowledge and entertainment experience combined with his unbridled enthusiasm for creative collaboration make him the perfect choice to shepherd the vision for this project,” said Beverly Rogers, Chairman of the Board of The Rogers Foundation and driving force behind the new theater.

Kelly brings nearly 20 years of entertainment and marketing experience in Phoenix and Las Vegas the position. Previously, he was Director of Entertainment and Communications for Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino where he produced the property’s first-ever showroom, developed its only ticketed live entertainment program and curated record-breaking performance partnerships with Life is Beautiful Music Festival, Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival and various headlining shows.

Most recently, Kelly served as marketing consultant for Universal Music Group, where he led national marketing and radio campaigns for their west coast roster of artists.

“For years, The Rogers Foundation has been a powerful advocate in supporting arts and culture in Las Vegas,” Kelly said. “It’s an honor to join this board of visionaries and help build their next big idea from the ground up. Thank you, Beverly Rogers, for the golden ticket, and thank you Rory Reid for the executive trust.”