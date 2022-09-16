LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who told police he had a gun and he wasn’t going back to prison was shot and killed Thursday by a Kingman Police Department officer, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood just west of Stockton Hill Road a few blocks north of Interstate 40. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Marcus Adam Fuentes, 36, of Kingman was stopped by Kingman police on outstanding warrants after officers learned he was in the area. As a vehicle was stopped on Western Avenue, a man got out of the passenger-side door and ran. Officers said his movements suggested he had a weapon.

He eluded police but was found a short time later in the courtyard of a senior assisted living facility on Peterson Road. Officers told him he was under arrest and given commands, but he was hiding behind a large pillar.

Fuentes reportedly told officers he had a gun and was not going back to prison, according to officers.

As officers attempted to negotiate with him, Fuentes reportedly made “a furtive movement” and an officer fired one round from his weapon, striking Fuentes, according to a police account of the shooting.

Officers then approached Fuentes and began administering first aid while waiting for medical personnel. A search revealed no weapons.

Fuentes was treated on scene and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injury, according to the report on MCSO Facebook page.

The incident was recorded on body-worn cameras. The officer has been placed on administrative leave by the Kingman Police Department as the investigation continues.