LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kingman police are investigating a possible homicide of a Kingman man after he was found dead inside of his home with a single gunshot wound.

On July 21, around 12 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Robinson Avenue, after a friend of the victim arrived at his home and found him dead inside.

Investigators believe that the 55-year-old man died from massive blood loss from a single gunshot wound. According to police, the gun has not been recovered, however, evidence shows that the victim was shot at or near the front door of the home.

Investigators estimate that the incident occurred late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating those who are responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD detectives by calling (928)-753-2191. If you would like to stay anonymous contact Mohave Silent Witness by calling (928)753-1234.

A reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest.