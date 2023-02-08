Anthony Bone was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. (MCSO)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Kingman man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 4-month-old child, police said.

Anthony Bone, 24, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after the child’s mother contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last week.

The mother told police that she saw her baby had “severe bruising” on her butt and the back of her legs after picking her up from Bone’s home, police said.

Bone was babysitting the child while the mother helped a relative recover from surgery when he contacted the mother “stating that she needed to pick up her child and that [Bone] was upset but provided no information.”

When police contacted Bone, he told detectives he knew nothing of the bruising but added that he had “swatted” the child while she was crying. He denied causing the bruising, according to police.

“Bone stated the messages were about his concern for the baby and about his mental health. Bone also apologized to detectives several times “for what he did,'” police said.

Bone was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The mother, the 4-month-old, and another child where taken to a safe shelter.

Detectives were still investigating, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.