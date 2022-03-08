LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first Black car salesman in Las Vegas, David Biddle, has died at 87, according to a statement from the family.

Biddle, known as “The King of Cars” during his long career, sold cars to Mohammad Ali, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Red Foxx, just to name a few. Biddle died at his home on Monday.

A memorial service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at Bunker Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“He started his career working with Pete Findlay in 1968 and moved on to become the first African American from Las Vegas to own a car dealership license,” the family said.

David Biddle is shown in a photo provided by his family.

David Biddle, right, is shown with boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

David Biddle with Mohammad Ali.

Among the businesses he started were Biddle Motors, Biddle Barbeque Restaurant, a T-shirt printing shop, a flower shop and a bakery.

The family issued this statement: “We want to thank all of the countless condolences and prayers from family, friends from all around the country and especially the Las Vegas Valley that supported David Biddle throughout his life. David would appreciate all the love as he truly valued his community, family and friends. We would also like to Thank the Findlay Automotive Group for being part of our family for well over 50 + Years.”