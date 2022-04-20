LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday, April 21 is National Kindergarten Day and the state is hoping no matter the age of your child, you’ll start thinking about college.

Nevada has a unique program that gives each public school student in the state $50 in a college savings account for free.

“We want to kickstart the conversation around saving for college. Whether or not that’s saving through one of our 529 plans which are tax advantage programs, kind of like 401k’s but for college. Or, through Nevada pre-paid which is an incredible program that actually allows you to pay today’s rate for college and lock it in for whenever the child goes to school,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.

Even if you’re not able to grow the account yourself, Conine said there are lots of ways to achieve higher education through state and federal grants and scholarships.

The Nevada College Kickstart program began in 2013 and is the largest in the country. Right now, there are 277,000 accounts.

“It’s not taxpayer money. We actually get paid for our services by folks that aren’t Nevadans that are looking to invest in Nevada and our college savings plan because it’s so good. We have about $37 billion of assets and the proceeds we make off that, we get to give back to Nevadans in the form of college kickstart and other great programs,” Conine said.

You can get more information on Nevada College Kickstart at this website.