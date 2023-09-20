LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Late night hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert canceled their “Strike Force Three” Las Vegas show after one of the hosts tested positive for COVID, according to an X post.

Wednesday Las Vegas native, Kimmel posted a statement to the platform X saying in part, “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick.”

The show was set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The one-night-only exclusive live event would have been the first time Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel would be onstage together.

The show stems from the new podcast, Strike Force Five, hosted by Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers. All proceeds from the podcast go directly to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows.

The proceeds from the live show would have also gone to out-of-work staff.

According to Kimmel’s post, everyone who purchased a ticket will get a full refund and the group will try to reschedule the show if possible.