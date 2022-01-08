The Killers’ Brandon Flowers was Harry Reid’s final music request, singer performs at service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Killers was former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid’s final music request before he died, his son Leif Reid said during his father’s memorial service Saturday.

Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada, to becoming the U.S. Senate majority leader, one of the country’s most powerful political positions.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and other dignitaries came to Las Vegas to celebrate the former senator’s life.

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of The Killers, the Las Vegas-based band, sang “Be Still.”

Leif Reid noted the song embodies his father’s personality as he never dropped out of character.

Reid, a Democrat, was Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress. He was known to be a tough dealmaker during his more than four decades of public service.