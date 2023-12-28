LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend told police he believed people were after him and intent on killing him and that he had received a message to “kill his grandma,” according to an arrest report.

Brandon Tenorio, 39, faces an open murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, Kourtney Glover. He is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, also facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and two first-degree kidnapping charges.

According to police documents, investigators spoke to a family member of Tenorio, who told them that while sleeping in a room upstairs, she heard a loud thud on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 20. When she went to investigate, she saw Tenorio standing over Glover, who was on the ground, the woman told police. Tenorio was hitting Glover’s head with a hammer, according to the report. The woman tried to pull Tenorio away from Glover but was pushed away, the report indicated.

The report said that the woman tried to run from the home, but Tenorio dragged her back inside, telling her, “I’m not going to kill you.” The woman eventually escaped to a neighbor’s house to call authorities, documents indicate.

When police arrived, the report indicated that Tenorio walked out of the house with blood visible on his hands and arms, saying, “I did it, I killed her, she is dead, she is inside,” before being taken into custody by officers.

Emergency medical technicians pronounced Glover dead. Jail records indicate Tenorio was arrested on Dec. 21.

During a police interview, Tenorio told officers that he believed people were after him and intent on killing him, documents said. Tenorio said he heard voices all the time, including a voice telling him, “It’s time to kill or be killed,” the police report stated. The police report described Tenorio’s rambling speech before he was redirected to the killing of Glover.

He told police that he had picked her up between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day before heading home, the arrest report said. Documents said Tenorio told police that he had received a message on the “Signal” phone app saying that he needed to “kill his grandma,” adding that the message was not a text message but rather appeared on “predictive text” and that police would not be able to see the message because “it’s in ‘incognito’ mode.”

Tenorio told police that when he went upstairs, he saw a gas truck parked outside and believed that they were “out to get him” and that Glover “set him up to be killed,” police documents said. He told police that he told Glover to leave the house, the report said. Documents stated Glover asked Tenorio to take her to a shelter, but he refused.

Documents indicated that Tenorio believed Glover was using her phone’s flashlight to signal to the gas truck driver outside to come and kill him. As a result, Tenorio attacked Glover with the hammer, hitting her numerous times in the head with it, the police report said, adding that Glover had attempted to block the blows using her arms to cover her head.

After Tenorio’s family member interrupted, the document said he returned to the house and found Glover standing at the top of the stairs. Intent on killing her, Tenorio grabbed a steak knife from a drawer and stabbed Glover in the neck, stomach, and back area, saying that Glover was in pain and that he wanted to make it stop, according to the police report. After the stabbing, Tenorio smoked a cigarette before police arrived, and he surrendered.

The house is in a northwest valley neighborhood near Fort Apache Road and Gowan Road.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.