“KidsVention” teaches local students the ins and outs of politics

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson students learned some of the ins and outs of politics this morning during an event called “KidsVention”.

More than 2,000 students and teachers took part in the mock convention. Fifth and seventh graders participated in debates, voted for candidates and went through the results of different scenarios.

State Senator Joe Hardy attended the event, expressing just how important these events are, “This is a great opportunity for us as legislatures to be here and watch the process as their minds take in things, they process them, and then they get to make their own decision. That’s what it’s all about.”

Former 8 News Now anchor Gary Waddell served as Master of Ceremonies, a fun little highlight of the day.