LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new pint-sized playground for local kids has opened in the southwest valley.

Kids Town offers an indoor city full of kid-sized shops, restaurants, a post office, and a school.

The owner said the idea was born out of her own experience at the local Discovery Children’s Museum as a little girl when she played in the make-believe grocery store.

“Wouldn’t it be really cool if it wasn’t just a grocery store but it was an entire town of pretend play where the kids can really immerse themselves feeling like they’re big and then moms can sit down and relax and watch them play and have a good time,” said Becky Warburton, co-owner of Kids Town.

For health and safety reasons, there is currently a reservation system. You can reserve a time slot on the website at this link. It does cost $14 for child to play in Kids Town.