LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An online coding camp just launched which is designed to help students grow their coding skills while having fun in the virtual world of the video game Minecraft.

Squircle Labs is the brainstorming result of two entrepreneurs who put their skills together to help children. The program is offered free to foster and low-income children. The monthly cost for other children is $25.

“This has been a rewarding development process and we could not be more excited to launch Squircle that seeks to inspire and grow the next generation of future tech innovators or be the first introduction to coding for students who have never had the opportunity to learn computer science,” said Dustin Klein, Squircle Lab co-founder, and instructor.

The program is offered on a mobile app, a website, Roku, and Firestick. You can find more information and get an application, at this link.