LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiderettes are hosting a Summer Camp for kids who want to learn some cheer moves.

The Summer Camp is open to 3 to 8-year-olds from July 5-7 and for children 9 to12-years-old July 11-13. Participants will learn from and engage with their “big sisters,” who are members of “Football’s Fabulous Females.”

The first two days will consist of instruction with the final day reserved for a performance in front of the campers’ families. Included in the 3-day experience the campers will receive a bow, poms, and shirt. Snacks & lunch are provided and space is limited. The camp takes place at The Studio in Henderson. For more information, click here or call (725) 780-3290.