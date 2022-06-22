LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccines have arrived for southern Nevada’s youngest children.

Both Moderna and Pfizer’s versions have been approved by the CDC for kids as young as six months old.

At Centennial Pediatrics, some parents are getting their children a basic checkup and inquiring about COVID vaccines.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment, just cause I’ll feel a lot safer taking my daughter out places,” said parent Marissa Ragsdale. “The earliest appointment I can book… I’m booking it.”

She said she’s been waiting for the go-ahead for vaccines to become available for small children.

“This is just one way that parents can make sure their kid is fully protected and safe and healthy,” she said.

“If it’s right for you, go ahead and do it. If it’s not right for your family, you have to respect it,” added parent Lauren Hallett.

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Tenby encouraged parents to consider giving their children the shots.

“We can get protection down to those youngest children all the way down to six months,” he said. The Pfizer vaccine is actually one-tenth of the adult dose. The Moderna vaccine is one-quarter of the adult dose.”

Dr. Tenby said you don’t necessarily have to have your pediatrician administer it — you can head to the pharmacy too.

The Southern Nevada Health District has also started administering COVID vaccines to kids under the age of five at its facilities. To find clinic locations, visit this link.