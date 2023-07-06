LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our area offers all sorts of great summer camps for kids. One that specializes in testing your skill level at climbing is “The Pad” in Henderson.

It offers instructors and coaching for people of all climbing abilities.

Eleven-year-old Tony Scinta started climbing three years ago.

“Rock climbing is one of my favorite sports,” he said. “The challenging part is that you’re always trying to get better.

Scinta’s parents enrolled him in a full-day summer camp at “The Pad” in Henderson, a 22,000-square-foot facility that offers something for everyone.

“If you’ve never been to a climbing gym, that’s totally fine,” Director of Operations Jessica Mitchell said. There’s an intro to climbing class for beginners. The most popular class is belay basics.

“It’s one where I see the ropes, I’m a little bit intimidated. We have an instructor go through whole process, make you feel very comfortable and test out another day to make sure you feel really comfortable and secure,” Mitchell said.

If you’re trying to brush up on your skills, there’s a lead climbing class.

With 10,000 square feet of bouldering, the average challenge is about 17 feet high. Rope climbing averages 35 feet in height.

Scinta said whenever he has doubts, they don’t last long as his instructors are very encouraging.

“If you can’t do something, they always tell you to keep trying it, and eventually you will get it,” he said.

The kids become quite accomplished in a short amount of time.

“We have kids teams ranging from something very recreational to competitive teams,” Mitchell said. “And we have kids that are going onto regional, divisional championship because they are crushing it. So it’s really as casual or hard as you want to climb.”

Scinta said it will test you in ways that are completely new.

“It’s really good for your body, and helps with strengths you don’t normally use, and muscles. And it’s also really fun,” he said.

The weekly prices for summer camp at “The Pad” are $179 for a half-day program and $349 for the full day.