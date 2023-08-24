LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and attempted to falsely cash checks before barricading themselves in a motel near the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The two suspects were also arrested on unrelated charges, including kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the 4600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard after a report of a robbery. The personal driver of the owner of a motel told police that he had been robbed at gunpoint.

According to the report, the driver told police that he had parked the car at the motel and exited the vehicle with a briefcase. As he did, two people came rushing toward him, one of them pointing a gun at him.

The driver told police that the man told him to “give it up” and pressed the gun against his ribs while taking the briefcase from him. A second suspect ran from the scene with the man who had the briefcase.

Kashon Glass and Cheylee Kessee. (LVMPD)

The report stated that the driver told police he was in fear for his life and thought he would be shot if he did not give up the briefcase. The motel owner told police he did not see what happened, but he was “very upset” that the driver “gave up the briefcase so easily.”

According to the report, the briefcase contained two iPhones, $2500, ID cards, and work documents.

A maintenance worker at the motel told police that he saw the two suspects around the property at around 8:30 p.m. He recognized one of the suspects as Cheylee Kessee, 23, who he said had trespassed on the property multiple times but continued to rent rooms under other names. The maintenance worker told police he believed the other suspect was Kessee’s boyfriend.

The report stated that a man was arrested in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard for attempting to sell marijuana to a plain-clothed officer. The man wanted to offer up information in an attempt to not go to jail, the report said.

The man told police that a person later identified as Kashon Glass, 37, had been bragging to him about how he had “came up” on some property and showed him an ID, social security card, and envelope full of checks belonging to the motel owner.

According to the report, Glass told the man that he may have to be a “guinea pig” and try to cash one of the checks.

Police were able to use the information from the man to find surveillance video of Glass and Kessee, which matched video of the suspects who stole the briefcase, the report stated.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 at around 11:45 a.m., detectives saw Kessee and Glass at a motel in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard. When police attempted to call out to them, they barricaded themselves inside a room and refused to leave.

LVMPD SWAT units responded to the scene and were able to take the two into custody at around 4 p.m.

According to the report, Kessee and Glass were both wanted for coercion with force, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping. 8 News Now reached out to Metro to get more information on that incident, which was not immediately available.

A records check showed that Glass had been arrested for the following crimes:

Coercion with force

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Kidnapping in the first degree with use of a deadly weapon

Coercion

Possession

Facilitating sex trafficking with a victim 18 or older

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit theft

Conspiracy to administer drug to aid in committing of felony

A records check showed that Kessee had been arrested for the following crimes:

Grand larceny

Residential burglary

Administer drug to aid in committing of felony

Carry a conceal weapon without permit

Prostitution or engaging in prostitution

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Kidnapping in the first degree with use of a deadly weapon

Both Glass and Kessee were arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. They are both facing charges of obtaining and using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, possessing stolen property, and possessing a person’s ID to commit forgery.

They are also facing the following charges in an unrelated case:

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Kidnapping in the first degree

Coercion with force or threat of force

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to coerce

On Thursday, the two were being held at CCDC. Preliminary hearings for both will be held on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.