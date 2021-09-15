Kick-off to Hispanic Heritage Month

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today begins a month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the diverse cultures from all over Latin America.

Here in the Valley, we are profiling the award-winning Mariachi Program at the College of Southern Nevada.

“Wednesday’s event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month,” Robert Bonora, Fine Arts Dept. Chair at College of Southern Nevada said. “It is free and open to the public from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Thompson Student center inside the North Las Vegas College of Southern Nevada Campus.”

Mariachi Plata is the College of Southern Nevada official Mariachi group. In just two years, the group has some of the top performers in the country.

Last year, students took part in a virtual competition with others around the United States.

The month-long celebration starts Wednesday, September 15th through Friday, October 15th.