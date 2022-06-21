LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the back-to-school season coming up in a couple of months, the City of Henderson announced on Tuesday that it will be offering free two-month tuition for its preschool program. As part of the grant, every preschool student enrolled will receive free tuition in August and September.

Registration begins on Tuesday, July 5. Parents or guardians interested in the ABC ECT. and Little Learners preschool programs can attend a registration fair at the Valley View Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 5.

“Early childhood education is critical for a child’s academic success,” said City of Henderson Preschool Program Coordinator, Felisha Aguilar. “Children enrolled in our preschool programs receive quality education through small class sizes and individualized group learning taught by teachers who participate in professional coaching and continuous training.”

The City of Henderson’s ABC ETC. and Little Learners state-licensed preschool programs provide education to students by incorporating activities that build upon social and emotional learning, teamwork, and kindness. Preschool full and half-day classes begin Aug. 8. Registration will remain open until classes fill.

For more information or to download a preschool registration packet, visit Preschool | Henderson, NV (cityofhenderson.com) .