Reminders for a safe Memorial Day Weekend on Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have plans for some fun in the sun this Memorial Day Weekend at Lake Mead, you are not alone. Before you head out, Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens want you to know about the dangers the water can bring.

It’s the perfect setting — the sun beaming down on you, the wind blowing in your hair, laughter with family and friends. It’s what many are looking forward to as Las Vegas heats up.

“We will be here all summer,” shared Ashley Jines of California. “…We do a lot of water sports, water surfing, all that stuff.”

COMING UP : Today’s story brings me to Lake Mead to talk about boating safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It’s a beautiful morning here. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/13TvO9leXj — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) May 27, 2021

Boaters like Jines and her family are ready for this weekend. Game Warden Thomas Hamblin and his team are also ready, with key advice: think safety first!

“They jump in, and the water is 350 feet. You can’t touch the bottom; you don’t have the safety net anymore,” Hamblin explained.

He says tragedies can be prevented. Earlier this month, a 6-year-old girl drowned, and while winds were a factor, a life jacket would have saved her life.

“Parents, put your child in a life jacket,” Hamblin urged. “They hate it. I see kids screaming all the time, but at least they will survive.”

Boat owners are required to have life jackets for everyone on board, but if you are under 12-years-old, you are required to have one on at all times.

Another cause of boating accidents is being under the influence and not watching out for other watercraft and swimmers.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” Hamblin said.

They are expecting a busy weekend, so be courteous to other boaters you are sharing the water with.

A reminder for boat owners, if you were born after January 1, 1983, you are required to have a boater education card.