Kevin Hart schedules July 2-3 appearances at The Cosmopolitan

FILE – In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kevin Hart will play July 2-3 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” is his first major tour in more than four years. The tour will hit 30 arenas in North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Presale will be available from Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh,” Hart said in a news release announcing the tour. “I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”

Hart’s “Irresponsible Tour” in 2018 sold out more than 100 arenas around the world.