LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer-songwriter Kesha will be making a tour stop in Las Vegas this November.

According to a release, Kesha’s The Only Love Tour will be at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website. Tickets will start at $49.95 plus service charges and fees.

Artist fans will receive access to a presale starting on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. Club Serrano members, Live Nation customers, and Pearl Concert Theater customers will receive access to a presale between Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST.

Over her career, Kesha has earned 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, two number-one albums, and four number-one songs on Top 40 radio.

Kesha’s latest album “Gag Order” was released in May 2023.