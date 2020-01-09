Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Quail Springs Road in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a woman’s body was discovered inside a home in Golden Hills and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies were called to a home in the 21800 block of Quail Springs Road at around 2 p.m.

Inside the home, deputies found a 55-year-old woman with traumatic injuries, KCSO spokesperson Angela Monroe said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.