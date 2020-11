LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lucky Las Vegas local just had the best hump day, and a great start to their day! At approximately 6:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, a local guest playing a Game King Keno machine at Boulder Station hit a 10 out of 10 spot for a $250,000 win.

The win was the maximum amount for the keno game. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, bet $0.25 denomination by 4, making the total bet $1 to win the $250,000.

The name of the winner was not released.