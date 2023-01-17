LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing a man in October 2022 allegedly stabbed someone else one day before he was arrested in connection with the man’s murder, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Kenny Richard, 43, is facing charges of battery, murder and firing a gun into a structure or vehicle.

Richard was accused of shooting and killing a man on Oct. 5, 2022, on Citrus Hills Avenue near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.

Officers found the victim, identified as Kevin Fleming, in the driver’s seat of a car while suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his head and chest, according to a report.

The car Fleming was found shot in had also been involved in an arson that happened an hour earlier, police discovered.

Richard, who had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for armed robbery, told detectives that he ran into his childhood friend, Fleming, on Oct. 5 and they made a plan to hang out and “find some female companionship,” the report said.

“Over the space of several hours, the men drove around in search of women,” the report said.

Richard told police Fleming was shot by someone in a “suspicious” vehicle that drove past them.

However, an autopsy later revealed that Fleming was shot “at close range from someone in the front passenger side of Fleming’s vehicle,” the report said.

Police found no evidence of a “suspicious” car being involved in the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 28 after DNA evidence appeared to connect Richard to the gun used in the shooting, according to the report.

The day before he was arrested, Richard was also accused in a separate battery with a deadly weapon.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received a call about a man who had been stabbed in the back at a shopping plaza. The victim had metal sticking out of his back and identified the person who stabbed him as “Kenny,” a report said.

The victim said that he had been gambling with Richard and another person in the morning when Richard accused the victim of stealing his backpack. Richard then allegedly stabbed the victim in the back after they got off a bus and started walking into the shopping plaza, the report said.

Detectives found the victim had been stabbed in his lower back with a 6-inch kitchen knife that was missing its handle, the report said.

Richard was arrested on Jan. 10 near Owens Avenue and Main Street after being stopped by an LVMPD officer.

Police later found that he has faced prior charges including battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, coercion with force, kidnapping, burglary with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Richard was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remained Tuesday on $10,000 bail, records showed.