Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator will headline Day N Vegas Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A massive hip-hop festival announced its return to Las Vegas on Monday. Day N Vegas will have a three-day festival at the Las Vegas Festival grounds in November 2021.

The festival didn’t happen in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year, numerous artists will be featured at the festival which takes place Nov. 12 – 14. Some of the artists include DaBaby, Doja Cat, YG, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie and many more.

Register for the presale that starts Friday, 6/18 at noon PT. https://t.co/BL9oJ3Loo4 pic.twitter.com/foKsIEVJLA — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) June 14, 2021

General admission tickets for the three-day festival start at $399.95 Presale tickets go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 12 p.m. (PT) at this link. Remaining tickets will be sold when general ticket sales start the same day at 5 p.m. (PT).