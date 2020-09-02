Kendall’s Kupboard pet food bank expands to feed thousands of animals a month during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue has expanded its Kendall’s Kupboard food pantry to become the Pet Food Disaster Distribution Center for the State of Nevada.

With Las Vegas unemployment rates on the rise, many pet owners find it difficult to feed their pets, leading many to consider surrendering their beloved pets to a shelter.

In an effort to keep pets in their original homes, the Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue provides pet food to families in Nevada struggling to feed their animals.

Thanks to food donations from GreaterGood.org and a grant for space and equipment from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, Kendall’s Kupboard has gone from feeding 200-300 pets a month, to over 1,500 households including 3,100 dogs and 1,800 cats.

This local distribution of pet food is part of a multi-million dollar nationwide donation effort that GreaterGood.org is executing to help the pet communities across the U.S. impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak.

“When people must choose what to cut from their grocery lists, pets often are among those that suffer most. For those who can’t afford to keep their pets fed, the consequences are greater than just an empty stomach. Many pets will be surrendered to an already overburdened shelter, and many more will be abandoned,” noted on the Hearts Alive Village website.

In addition, the pet food bank is supplying food to fellow rescue and welfare organizations throughout the state including Path 4 Paws, Street Dogz, Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League, Vegas Pet Rescue Project, Project 4 Humanity, A Home 4 Spot, and Wend Rover Pet Connection.

This equates to over 26,000 pounds of food distributed to individuals and organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis, while also affecting pet parents,” said Liz Baker, CEO for GreaterGood.org.

“It is our duty to step in and offer assistance on a national level by creating a network of relief distribution centers with our local animal shelter partners while also supporting them,” added Baker.

Thanks to a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, in early May, Hearts Alive Village signed a 12-month lease on a warehouse to house and distribute pet food.

For more information on how you can help, please visit the Hearts Alive Village website.