Ken Jennings will be first guest host as Jeopardy! relaunches production

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeopardy! is resuming production next week with guest hosts that will start with an appearance by Ken Jennings, according to the show’s executive producer.

A tweet from the quiz show stated “a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family” will be reading the answers when it relaunches following the Nov. 8 death of Alex Trebek.

Earlier this year, Jennings claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time.” He also holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Richards did not disclose the full list of guest hosts — which may include Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer — better known in Las Vegas as “Jeopardy James.”

Speculation over who will be the permanent host will continue as guest hosts make appearances when production resumes on Nov. 30.

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021, after three weeks devoted to Trebek’s best episodes, and his final episodes.

The Jeopardy! website reported Monday: “Though a long-term replacement host will not be named at this time, Jeopardy! will return to the studio with a series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family.”

As we remember and celebrate the life of Alex Trebek, we will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of 12/21 and 12/28, and air his final week of episodes starting 1/4. https://t.co/HQaNewWa9U pic.twitter.com/aYPUOEuEwF — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” said Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards.

“We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues,” Richards said.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” he said.

Jeopardy! also announced an update to its broadcast schedule.

The website shared that the show will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. Due to anticipated preemptions around Christmas and New Year’s, Trebek’s last week of episodes will now air the week of Jan. 4, 2021, in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances.