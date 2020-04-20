Kelvin Atkinson released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, 51, has been released from federal prison because of coronavirus concerns.

A judge granted Atkinson’s emergency motion to be released after finding that “he indisputably has a preexisting medical condition that makes him particularly susceptible to COVID-19,” according to the court order.

The Las Vegas Democrat was serving a 27-month sentence for a guilty plea on federal wire fraud in 2019.

Federal investigators said more than $450,000 in campaign expenses could not be accounted for.

Officials also reported that Atkinson was mixing personal and campaign accounts for almost a decade.

Atkinson learned he was under investigation after federal agents served a search warrant in January 2019. He tearfully resigned on the State Senate floor in Carson City in early March, pleading guilty a week later.

A judge’s order on Friday allows Atknson to serve the rest of his time on supervised home release.

He will be required to have electronic monitoring and serve at least three years of supervised release.