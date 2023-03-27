LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Talk show host and original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson is set for a summer Las Vegas residency, a news release said.

According to a Monday news release, Clarkson will launch “chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, July 28. Tickets are set to go on general sale on Friday, March 31 with a presale available on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m.

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas,” said Kelly Clarkson. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

The performances are scheduled to run starting on July 28 through August 19. Ticket information is available on the Ticketmaster website.