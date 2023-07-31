LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Global superstar Kelly Clarkson debuted her exclusive engagement “chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson” at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

On Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, Kelly Clarkson and her band played music that spanned her two-decade-long career in front of sold-out crowds, as well as cover songs from other artists and songs from her newest album titled “chemistry.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 28: Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry…An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 28: Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry…An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 28: Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry…An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Limited tickets are still available for her remaining shows on August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, and 19 on the Ticketmaster website.