LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Kelly Clarkson announced that she will headline a new Las Vegas residency.

Her residency “Invincible” will be at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 1.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” said Kelly Clarkson. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”