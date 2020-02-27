Keith Urban to host ACM awards in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country singer Keith Urban took to social media to spread the news he is hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April. The artist also happens to have a Las Vegas residency this year at the Caesars Colosseum.

“Keith Urban is the perfect choice to host the Academy of Country Music Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events, CBS. “He’s an incredible musician, a respected and revered member of the country music community and the music community worldwide, and our viewers love him. We’re thrilled to have him lead Country Music’s Party of the Year.”

Urban’s next series of concerts in Las Vegas start in April.