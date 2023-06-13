LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country superstar Keith Urban returns to Las Vegas Friday for his residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

He has eight shows starting June 16 and said performing in Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else. He said the residency allows him to create an experience.

“Getting to play to people from all over the world, in a venue that we can put together the show that would be really, really difficult to put that in trucks and move it night after night. So, we can build a production and a set that doesn’t have to move and it has really freed up a lot of our creativity.”

Urban said every time he walks on stage to see an audience he gets excited and nervous. He has eight shows through July 1 and has a new single coming out in a few months.