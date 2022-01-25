Keith Urban adds 5 new Las Vegas performance dates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music superstar Keith Urban announced Tuesday he will add five new performances to his show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates for Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas will be March 25, 26, and 30 and April 1 and 2, 2022. Those were some of the dates Adele had been scheduled to perform. The new dates are ahead of Urban’s already scheduled performances on Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster customers, Caesars Rewards members, and Caesars Entertainment’s Loyalty Program members can buy presale tickets on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.