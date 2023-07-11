LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jennifer Mujica has been gardening in Las Vegas since 2005. Originally from the Midwest, she’s learned how to maintain her plants in the desert heat.

Mujica said the three biggest things to know about gardening in the summer are to learn the correct water schedule for your type of plant, know when to cover your plants, for example, use a shade cover that blocks 30% of the UV light on vegetables, and add new mulch frequently to protect your plants from the heat.

“Mulch is important to keep adding through the heat,” Mujica explained. She adds mulch to help protect her plants from drying out too fast and even covers her vegetables when it gets really hot.

Matthew Fichera at Moon Valley Nurseries works many hot days out by the plants. He said you must water your plants with a slow drip to get deep into the plant’s roots. You should follow a cycle of watering your plants and then let them dry out so the roots have to go look for water on their own. “Depends on your sun exposure I recommend a moisture meter or just your finger stick it in the soil and see how deep is it wet,” Ficher said.

It’s important that you stick to the Southern Nevada Water District guidelines when watering your garden or trees. Watering is prohibited during the hottest parts of the day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Not only does it waste water but it is also not good for the plants because that water just evaporates. SNWD also wants to remind residents to never water on Sundays.