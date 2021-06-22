Keeping your dog safe, healthy during hot summer months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Temperatures have been in the triple digits for more than a week, even reaching 116 degrees last week.

Pet expert Charlotte Reed and her dog Hammy talked with Good Day Las Vegas about keeping your dog safe because dogs don’t sweat like humans and can also suffer heat stroke.

Although your dog should get some exercise, Reed says plan to do walks in the morning or later in the evening when it’s a bit cooler. Daytime temperatures heat up the asphalt during the day and dogs can burn their paws.

Dogs should always have access to fresh water to keep cool. Reed has some suggestions on portable travel bowls for your four-legged friend as well as sunscreen, a salve for their paws and even a flotation jacket if you’re going to be around water.