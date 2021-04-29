Keeping up with Demand: A look at local staffing as we near 80% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than 48 hours, COVID-19 restrictions will loosen in Clark County. Capacity limits will increase to 80%, but do businesses have enough staff to keep up with the demand?

While many have not been able to bring their full staff back, they say they are looking forward to more patrons being allowed back in.

Tacos & Beer co-owner John Simmons says pre-pandemic, he had about 50 employees. Now, it’s around 35.

“We have to pull them back in, and it takes some time,” Simmons explained. “I think a lot of people have moved out of Vegas because Vegas hit so hard by this.”

But he is grateful for the employees he does have and makes sure they know they are appreciated.

“We raised people’s pay because it’s been hard on them, and they are getting overtime,m and they are making more money,” Simmons shared. “It’s a good thing.”

To fill the remainder of the staffing gap, he is continuously hiring.

A big turnout is expected at PKWY Tavern’s Saturday block party.

“Those things that we have been waiting to do for so long, they are all coming back in one day,” said Jaimesen Mapes, director of marketing for Fine Entertainment.

They haven’t had many issues when it comes to staffing.

“We have locations on the Las Vegas Strip, so we moved them around and kept them employed, which was our ultimate goal throughout everything,” Mapes said.

Business owners say their goal is to make sure everyone has a good time and stays safe.