LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the weather warms up this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated if you are spending time outdoors.

One of the outdoor events taking place over the weekend is the Lovers & Friends concert at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This will be the first weekend Las Vegas will experience triple-digit temperatures. So, if you’re planning to be outdoors, there are some ways to prepare for that heat.

Dr. Marc. J. Kahn, the dean at Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine says hydration will play a key role if you’re spending time outdoors. He said alcohol and soda can dehydrate the body, so take sips in moderation.

Because our perspiration evaporates so quickly in southern Nevada, we may not always be aware of our water loss.

“People should drink eight to 10 glasses a day but that doesn’t take into account our low humidity and high temperatures this weekend. I think what’s really important is if you’re outside you need to be drinking water probably all the time, even up to 10 liters a day may be required based on our heat and humidity,” Dr. Kahn said.

You can also beat the heat and stay cool by wearing light and loose colors and keeping your face protected by wearing a hat and sunglasses. If you’re at the concert and have any health or safety concerns, there will be safety personnel including security, police, and firefighters available.