Not all Christmas trees are the same — here’s a breakdown on the fragrant, colorful and long-lasting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Don’t let the Christmas spirit die! (Well, your tree’s spirit, that is). Star Nursery has some helpful tips and tricks to keep it going strong all season long.

First, you need to determine which tree species you’d like to purchase. Some of the most popular are:

Noble Fir : Robust, has longer-lasting needles

: Robust, has longer-lasting needles Nordmann Fir : Robust, two-toned. It has darker-colored needles than the Noble on top and silvery needles on the bottom.

: Robust, two-toned. It has darker-colored needles than the Noble on top and silvery needles on the bottom. Douglas Fir: Cheapest option, but gives off the most Christmas tree smell. Needles tend to fall off earlier than the aforementioned species.

When you buy a tree, try to have a fresh cut on the bottom so it can absorb water faster. If there’s sap blocking the cut, use warm water to melt it.

Trees should be kept in a stand filled with water. Make sure you water it regularly. To keep it even healthier, use tree preservatives and nutrients.

Another reason it’s vital to water the tree is that dry trees are a major fire hazard.

If you have children or pets, it is best to keep trees as high above the ground as possible, so they don’t risk hurting themselves.

As of late, there has been a shortage of Christmas trees. Star Nursery ran out last year, and they are selling out quickly this year, too. Never fear, though, they’ve ordered more to keep up with demand.

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over and nab yourself a great Christmas tree! It’s the perfect way to brighten your home for the holidays.